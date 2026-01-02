After the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the New York Giants in Week 17, there is no doubt that the team looks to at least end their season on a high note as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith currently has an ankle sprain, with his status for the contest confirming his presence, or lack thereof.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Las Vegas has listed Smith as “out” for the team's finals against Kansas City.

“Raiders are listing QB Geno Smith as out for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Chiefs,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This season has no doubt been disappointing for Smith, as in 15 games, he has thrown for 3,025 yards to go along with 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He got injured in the fourth quarter against the Giants last Sunday, leading to an ankle sprain, as head coach Pete Carroll said after the game.

Article Continues Below

“Geno has a high ankle sprain. He'll get checked out in the morning with MRIs and all that,” Carroll said, via the team's website, after the 34-10 defeat to New York.

Continuing then to speak about Smith and his ankle sprain, Carroll would even say that he could miss the contest against the Chiefs, but didn't know at the time.

“That's pretty hard to bounce back,” Carroll said. “That might knock him out of next week. We'll have to wait and see.”

Smith will miss Las Vegas' regular-season finale against the Chiefs, marking the end of what has been a dreadful first season for the team under Carroll. Entering Week 18, the team is at a league-worst 2-14 record, with last weekend's loss to the Giants putting the Raiders in line for the No. 1 overall pick for the next NFL Draft.