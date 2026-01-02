San Antonio Spurs wing Devin Vassell suffered a left adductor strain during Monday night's 113-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and will be sidelined with no clear timeframe for his eventual return, the team revealed on Friday evening.

Vassell recently underwent an MRI that confirmed the adductor injury. At this time, the Spurs have not said how long this injury will sideline their 25-year-old wing. The team will provide updates on his status as appropriate.

Before suffering this injury on Monday and missing Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks, a game in which the Spurs avenged their NBA Cup loss with a 134-132 victory, Vassell had yet to miss any games this season.

Through 32 games, Vassell averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from 3-point range. He currently ranks first on the team in made threes (85) and is one of 24 players in the NBA to have made at least 85 triples this season as of Jan. 2.

Without Vassell on the court, the Spurs will lean on Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson on the wing. Champagnie is currently second on the team in made threes this season, and Johnson has been an electric scoring option at times off the bench in San Antonio.

It is possible Jeremy Sochan could wind up seeing more action with Vassell set to miss a handful of games, as Sochan has been out of head coach Mitch Johnson's rotations as of late.

Vassell is not the only starter landing on the Spurs' injury report, as superstar big man Victor Wembanyama hyperextended his left knee against the Knicks on Wednesday night. The good news with Wembanyama is that he returned to the bench in this game, and the team has downplayed the severity of his injury.

After undergoing an MRI that came back clean, Wembanyama is listed as day-to-day moving forward. He will miss Friday night's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Spurs are currently 24-9 overall and trail the Oklahoma City Thunder by 4.5 games in the Western Conference standings. Entering 2026, San Antonio ranked first in ClutchPoints' latest NBA power rankings.