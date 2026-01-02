Oregon football got a big win against Texas Tech, shutting them out and advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals. The important thing for them is focusing on how far they can make it in the playoffs, but the future should also be on their mind when thinking about who will be on the roster.

One of those players they should keep in mind is Dante Moore, who is predicted to declare for the NFL Draft and be a top pick. At the same time, there seems to be a chance that he returns to the team next season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“I think everyone just slots him in the mock drafts at one or two and assumes that’s going to happen,” Thamel said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I’m not telling you it’s not, but there is a feeling at Oregon that he could stay, and he has even said that to one of the TV crews going into the JMU game.

“He’s younger, he's seen adversity. He’s a little bit of a slight guy; he could probably put on some weight. I'm not telling you he's definitely coming back, but I do think that’s there on the table, so if you’re Oregon, you kinda need a quarterback for next year.”

With the remaining teams left in the playoffs, there's a lot of uncertainty about what their teams could look like next season, and it slows down what they may want to do in the transfer portal.