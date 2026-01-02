Avery Johnson will run it back and return to Kansas State for the 2026 college football season. The Wilcats quarterback has one season of NCAA eligibility remaining, which he will use to remain in Manhattan.

Johnson's return, along with each of his teammates, was put in question when head coach Chris Klieman announced his retirement after seven years with the Wildcats. The two-year starting quarterback put the speculation to rest by confirming he will end his college football career where it all started at Kansas State with a heartfelt social media post.

“After a lot of prayer, conversations with my family, and talks with my coaches, I've made the decision to return to Kansas State for my final year,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “There is unfinished business here and I am not done yet. This place, this program, and this fan base mean everything to me. The relationships I've built, the culture we've created, and the goals we still have ahead of us are too important to walk away from.

“I believe in this team. I believe in our coaches. And I believe the best is still ahead. I'm grateful for everyone who has supported me along the way. I'm excited to go back to work and finish what we started… together.”

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson announces his return to Kansas State. "There is unfinished business here, and I'm not done yet." pic.twitter.com/zShd4O68Hc — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2026

Johnson's status was further tested when star receiver Jayce Brown announced his decision to transfer. Regardless, Johnson, who has started Kansas State's last 26 games, will once again begin the year leading the Wildcats.

Avery Johnson returns to Kansas State after Collin Klein hire

While Klieman leaves, Kansas State's hiring of Collin Klein as its next head coach undeniably influenced Johnson's decision. Klein, who finished third in the 2012 Heisman Trophy voting while playing for the Wildcats, is arguably the greatest quarterback in recent program history.

The 36-year-old returns to his old stomping grounds after two seasons as Mike Elko's offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. He helped develop Marcel Reed into one of the top quarterbacks in the country while leading the Aggies to the 2025-2026 College Football Playoffs.

Klein has yet to hire his inaugural offensive coordinator, but he has already tabbed Christian Ellsworth as his quarterbacks coach. Ellsworth was Texas A&M's tight ends coach in 2025.