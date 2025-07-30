Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic recently put the world on notice when new pictures from Men's Health dropped showing the MVP candidate in much slimmer condition than we've seen in several years. Lakers fans are hoping that this remains the case until October, when the 2025-26 season–Doncic's first full campaign with the Purple and Gold–kicks off.

Recently, Doncic stopped by the Today Show in New York City and hit back at the notion that his weight and conditioning concerns were stopping him previously in his career.

“I think I was still a pretty good basketball player back then, no matter what people say,” said Doncic, via The Today Show on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, even when Doncic was at his heaviest during his time with the Dallas Mavericks, he was still torturing opposing defenses on a nightly basis, ultimately leading Dallas to the Finals during the 2024 playoffs.

Still, that wasn't enough to stop general manager Nico Harrison from sending Doncic to the Lakers due in large part to reported concerns about his weight and conditioning.

A big development for LA

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) rubs his hands during pre-game ceremonies before playing against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images.
Article Continues Below

Doncic will likely try to find the line between losing weight and becoming in better shape while still maintaining the strength that has allowed him to punish smaller defenders throughout his NBA career thus far.

Doncic consistently could be seen running out of gas at the end of games in the Lakers' recent five-game first round postseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, a series in which Minnesota dominated the crunch time minutes.

However, this new slimmed-down Doncic could be the key to getting the Lakers back in the championship contender mix, especially considering their recent savvy signings of buyout market free agents Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton.

With these pieces intact and a healthy Doncic, LeBron James could finally have a regular season where he can just cruise until the playoffs begin for the first time in a while, if not his whole career.

In any case, the Lakers' schedule for the 2025-26 season is set to be released in August.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Former assistant coach Phil Handy slams Daryl Morey for questioning the legitimacy of the Lakers’ 2020 bubble championship.
Championship-winning coach fires back at Daryl Morey over bubble asterisk claimYasmin Edañol ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) plays for the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers’ Luka Doncic feigns ignorance about contract extension on Today ShowJackson Stone ·
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the first quarter during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena.
NBA rumors: Nick Wright emphatically shoots down LeBron James-to-Nuggets speculationEvan Dammarell ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) rubs his hands during pre-game ceremonies before playing against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Lakers’ Luka Doncic makes insane seated shot at Dyckman ParkJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on before a game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
Luka Doncic’s body transformation leads to Kendrick Perkins ‘MVP’ predictionBenedetto Vitale ·
LeBron James, Nike LeBron 23, Nike LeBron 23 release, Nike
LeBron James spotted in new Nike LeBron sneakers while trainingDominik Zawartko ·