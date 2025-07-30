Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic recently put the world on notice when new pictures from Men's Health dropped showing the MVP candidate in much slimmer condition than we've seen in several years. Lakers fans are hoping that this remains the case until October, when the 2025-26 season–Doncic's first full campaign with the Purple and Gold–kicks off.

Recently, Doncic stopped by the Today Show in New York City and hit back at the notion that his weight and conditioning concerns were stopping him previously in his career.

“I think I was still a pretty good basketball player back then, no matter what people say,” said Doncic, via The Today Show on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, even when Doncic was at his heaviest during his time with the Dallas Mavericks, he was still torturing opposing defenses on a nightly basis, ultimately leading Dallas to the Finals during the 2024 playoffs.

Still, that wasn't enough to stop general manager Nico Harrison from sending Doncic to the Lakers due in large part to reported concerns about his weight and conditioning.

A big development for LA

Doncic will likely try to find the line between losing weight and becoming in better shape while still maintaining the strength that has allowed him to punish smaller defenders throughout his NBA career thus far.

Doncic consistently could be seen running out of gas at the end of games in the Lakers' recent five-game first round postseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, a series in which Minnesota dominated the crunch time minutes.

However, this new slimmed-down Doncic could be the key to getting the Lakers back in the championship contender mix, especially considering their recent savvy signings of buyout market free agents Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton.

With these pieces intact and a healthy Doncic, LeBron James could finally have a regular season where he can just cruise until the playoffs begin for the first time in a while, if not his whole career.

In any case, the Lakers' schedule for the 2025-26 season is set to be released in August.