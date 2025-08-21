The Texas Rangers entered their series finale against the Kansas City Royals looking to split the series. Bruce Bochy's team had to play a game without Jacob deGrom thanks to soreness in his shoulder. However, Texas had to turn to Ezequiel Duran at second base after Marcus Semien left the game. The former All-Star infielder exited the game early and went into the Rangers' clubhouse.

Semien struck out in his first at-bat in the game. However, Bochy had seen enough from him, taking him out of the game before he came back around in the order. It is still unclear as to why the second baseman left the game, but he did not appear to have suffered any kind of injury. Regardless, Duran replaced him, robbing Texas of one of its chief offensive weapons.

The reasoning behind Semien's exit could include many different things. However, the Rangers' recent struggles has fans thinking the worst about their team. Texas is 3-7 in its last ten games heading into the series finale. The team has fallen out of the race in the American League West and faces a tough road to one of the three AL Wild Card spots. It might be time to call it a season.

deGrom's absence already put the Rangers at a disadvantage in the series. However, replacing Semien with Duran hamstrings the offense even further. Regardless of the team's situation, taking out a player of his caliber will have all eyes on Bochy and his staff. Whatever reason they give for the decision, fans in Texas won't be happy with the call unless Semien suffered an unknown injury.

Bochy and the Rangers went all-in at the trade deadline. However, things haven't panned out since the All-Star break. Semien's early exit might be the nail in the coffin when it comes to Texas' 2025 season. Now, the question becomes why he left the game and what happens in the aftermath.