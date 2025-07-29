The Pittsburgh Pirates are in a tough position ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Pittsburgh is sailing toward another disappointing season, under general manager Ben Cherington. While Cherington is still at the helm of the ship, a new report states that he may not be around too much longer.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic writes that the Pirates GM is in between a rock and a hard place. Cherington's decisions ahead of the July 31 trade deadline will likely have a huge impact on his future with the franchise.

“If (Pirates owner Bob) Nutting judges Cherington partly on how the Pirates finish, a sell-off involving Bednar, Mitch Keller and others likely would make the team even less competitive, damaging the GM’s standing,” Rosenthal said. “But if Cherington takes a passive approach, declining to leverage his ample supply of pitchers to acquire impact hitters, Nutting could fire him for a different reason — failing to put the team in better position for 2026.”

Rosenthal believes Cherington may be unable to salvage the situation.

“The situation is awkward, to say the least. Whatever path Cherington chooses, he might be doomed,” the writer added.

Pittsburgh is dead last in the National League Central this season, with a 45-62 record.

Several Pirates are hot trade candidates right now

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at PNC Park.
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates have been a very inconsistent baseball team. Pittsburgh fired their former manager Derek Shelton in May, and replaced him with Don Kelly. While Kelly has helped breathe life into the team, the Bucs are still floundering and struggling to score runs.

Pittsburgh has several players that could be leaving soon, due to the trade speculation. Starting pitcher Mitch Keller is on the top of the list. The Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees are just two of the teams interested in Keller. This season, Keller has a 3.69 ERA and a WHIP of 1.20.

Several other pitchers are also getting trade interest. That includes relievers David Bednar and Dennis Santana, as well as starter Andrew Heaney. Ace Paul Skenes is also wanted by just about every MLB team, but the Pirates are unwilling to deal him.

Pirates general manager Cherington doesn't have many supporters left in the Pirates fan base. He has been unable to mount a winning campaign, in six seasons on the job. The Pirates look like they are once again sailing to a 100-loss season, which is unacceptable to Bucs fans.

The Pirates have won six of their last seven games. Pittsburgh plays the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

More Pittsburgh Pirates News
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Trevor Richards throws to the Houston Astros in the seventh inning.
Diamondbacks make 2 roster moves ahead of Pirates clashBrayden Haena ·
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at PNC Park.
Pirates rumors: Mitch Keller’s trade deadline outlook remains uncertainBenjamin Adducchio ·
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB rumors: Insider suggests Cubs trade top prospect for Pirates pitcherZachary Weinberger ·
Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins, Rogers Centre in back
Blue Jays trade proposal lands $77 million Pirates pitcher over CubsAlex House ·
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) reacts as he rounds the bases to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB rumors: Pirates-Red Sox Jarren Duran trade idea floatedOwen Crisafulli ·
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run on a Detroit Tigers error during the third inning at PNC Park.
Insider douses cold water on Pirates’ Oneil Cruz trade talksBrayden Haena ·