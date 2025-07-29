The NFL is reeling after a shooting on Monday night in midtown Manhattan aimed at NFL headquarters. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Tuesday that the gunman, who killed four people and critically wounded a fifth, was attempting to target NFL headquarters but took the wrong elevator by mistake.

The shooter had a note in his pocket claiming that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and asking that his brain be studied.

Police said the note also made references to the NFL, per ABC News. The shooting took place at 345 Park Ave in New York, a building that houses NFL headquarters among other companies.

“He seemed to have blamed the NFL,” Adams said. “The NFL headquarters was located in the building, and he mistakenly went up the wrong elevator bank.”

CTE is a brain disease linked to repeated hits to the head. It is commonly found in military veterans and professional athletes, including professional football players. CTE cannot be diagnosed with certainty in a living person, but doctors can suspect a patient suffers from CTE based on symptoms and history of head injury.

The shooter, Shane Tamura, had a documented history of mental illness. He played football in high school in California nearly two decades ago, per ESPN.

Mayor Adams said that Tamura appeared to target NFL headquarters, but took the wrong elevator after entering the building.

“He, from our preliminary investigation, he took the wrong elevator bank up to the NFL headquarters,” Adams said. “Instead, it took him to Rudin Management, and that is where he carried out additional shootings and took the lives of additional employees.”

One NFL employee in stable condition after NFC shooting

One NFL employee, Craig Clementi, was struck in the back by a bullet during the shooting.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a memo to league employees, which ESPN obtained, following the attack. The memo confirmed that Clementi is in stable condition.

“One of our employees was seriously injured in this attack. He is currently in the hospital and in stable condition,” Goodell wrote in the memo. “NFL staff are at the hospital and we are supporting his family. We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared.”

Goodell added that the league will have an increased security presence at the headquarters offices in the future.

“Every one of you is a valued member of the NFL family,” Goodell wrote. “We will get through this together.”

More NFL News
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell attends an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Roger Goodell reveals NFL employee in stable condition after NYC shootingBen Strauss ·
An official game ball rolls on the field during the second half of the game against the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.
NFL employee injured in NYC shooting incidentPaolo Mariano ·
Pete Carroll has three veterans including Zamir White who must thrive n August to stick around for the Raiders.
3 Las Vegas Raiders players on roster bubble who must shine in 2025 preseasonLorenzo J Reyna ·
Feb 2, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals (9) throws the ball on the NFL shield logo during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium.
NYPD responded to active shooter outside league officeMike Gianakos ·
Patrick Surtain, Jalen Carter, Will Anderson, and Myles Garrett all together.
Ranking Top 10 NFL defensive units for 2025 seasonBailey Bassett ·
New Saints head coach Kellen Moore needs this young performer to step up right away in 2025.
1 surprising New Orleans Saints player who could make or break 2025 NFL seasonLorenzo J Reyna ·