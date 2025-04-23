As the Los Angeles Lakers look to get revenge on the Minnesota Timberwolves and shore things up at 1-1 in their open playoff series, Luka Doncic made waves with an absolutely vicious shot through the hearts of Chris Finch's bench.

With Donte DiVincenzo charging in to defend the shot, Doncic left a deep 3-ball fly and connected, sending a jab back to the bench that would make Stephen Curry proud.

Luka: "After the shot… I looked at the bench… I did my best Steph impression." Game respects game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/czapw5ZDYi — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

After completing the play, Doncic discussed the shot with his teammates on the bench, letting them know that his Curry-themed celebration was very much intentional, as he wanted to pay tribute to the all-time great shooter.

“After shot, I look at the bench,” Doncic declared. “I knew it was going in. I did my best Steph impression.”

Whoa, a mid-game quote on a post-shot celebration? Goodness, it's a good thing the Lakers had a massive effort in the first half, as fans would be much less excited about the situation if it looked more like Game 1.

While Doncic was as advertised in his playoff debut in a Lakers uniform, recording 37 points and eight rebounds in 40 minutes of action for JJ Redick's squad, it didn't ultimately affect the final score, with Minnesota recording a 22-point win at the Crypto.com Arena.

While the Lakers went into the half in Game 2 up 58-43, allowing only 15 points in the first quarter, they did have a -4 second quarter and will need an even bigger effort from their star guard to even up the score.

Will the Lakers come through in the end? Only time will tell, but if Doncic is feeling himself to that degree, it's hard to imagine the Lakers will go down without a fight in this highly anticipated series against their former home's new team. At 1-1, this is a brand new five-game series, where the better team will inevitably come out on top.