Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic had a phenomenal performance on Monday night. After his performance against the Chicago Bulls, he made a wild and crazy claim. Doncic said that when he was younger, he made a dunk after moving the ball between his legs.

Doncic actually made sure reporters knew about it, as they were interviewing his teammate Jake LaRavia on Monday.

“I did it when I was a teen … I have a video!” Doncic said, per ESPN.

Jaxson Hayes went through the legs for in-game fastbreak dunk tonight. Which stirred some debate. Jake LaRavia: “He didn’t get that high … The only player that does it in the league is Obi Toppin.” Luka Doncic (off camera): “I did it when I was a teen … I have a video!” pic.twitter.com/nrBNEvL3dv — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 27, 2026

In the team's game on Monday, Lakers player Jaxson Hayes went between the legs for a dunk. That caused a reporter to ask a question about it postgame to LaRavia. While LaRavia was speaking, Doncic made the claim he had also gone between the legs for a slam.

Doncic made the comments postgame after the Lakers defeated the Bulls, 129-118. Doncic finished the game with 46 points and 12 assists. Los Angeles has now won back-to-back games.

Lakers fans may very well be trying to find that Doncic video of his supposed dunk.

Luka Doncic is having an amazing season for the Lakers

Article Continues Below

Doncic has been playing with passion this season. He is averaging close to 34 points a game, and shooting 47 percent from the field. This is his first full-season with the Lakers, after being traded from the Dallas Mavericks last season.

The Lakers are hoping Doncic can help lead them to another NBA championship. Los Angeles is now 28-17 on the season following the win Monday over Chicago.

Against Chicago, Doncic shot 60 percent from the floor. He also was a scorching 57 percent from three-point range, getting baskets with ease. Doncic also finished the game with seven rebounds.

The Lakers star remained humble after his powerful performance, giving thanks to his teammates.

“I think just staying together, everybody is just staying together,” Doncic said in his postgame presser. “Everybody is just having fun out there.”

Los Angeles is next at Cleveland on Wednesday night.