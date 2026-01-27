The Los Angeles Lakers just witnessed another moment of magic even the NBA has never seen from Luka Doncic. He turned a four-game stretch into history, beginning with a win over the Denver Nuggets and peaking in a victory against the Chicago Bulls. Along the way, this Lakers run blended dominance with control and felt unreal in real time.

Last 4 games for the @Lakers' Luka Dončić: 149 points

39 rebounds

40 assists

17 threes made

40 free throws made

6 steals No other player in NBA history has reached all of those marks over a 4-game span. pic.twitter.com/cobwDy7nP9 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) January 27, 2026

Over that span, Doncic produced 149 points, 39 rebounds, 40 assists, 17 made threes, 40 free throws, and six steals. No player has ever reached all those marks in a single four-game stretch. Michael Jordan never did it. LeBron James never did it. Kobe Bryant never did it. Simply put, no one has.

Most notably, the statement game came in Chicago against the Bulls. The Lakers secured a 129–118 road win behind Doncic’s 46 points on 15-of-25 shooting. He drained eight threes and added seven rebounds and 12 assists. It looked effortless. It felt inevitable. That performance capped a run that began with a monster triple-double against Denver with 38 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. History started with the Nuggets and finished with fireworks against the Bulls.

The Lakers’ season is turning into a Luka Doncic takeover

As a result, this stretch pushed the Lakers to a 3–1 record over the four games, with the only loss coming against the Clippers. Now, Los Angeles sits at 28–17, fifth in the West, and rising. More importantly, the team found an identity beyond the wins. The offense flows through Doncic. Meanwhile, the pace follows his rhythm. With that, every possession carries purpose.

On an individual level, Doncic leads the league in scoring at 33.8 points per game and ranks third in assists at 8.8. In addition, he earned his sixth NBA All-Star selection and topped Western Conference fan voting. That is not hype. Instead, that is validation.

Even so, there is a calm to this version of Luka. He controls games without forcing them. At the same time, he reads defenses with ease. Under the stadium lights, he looks comfortable carrying history.

Already, the numbers feel legendary. Now, the standings feel possible. And the question hangs in the air for Lakers fans everywhere. If this is what four games look like, what happens next?