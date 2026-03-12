The Los Angeles Lakers have quietly played the best basketball of their season, winning three in a row and going 5-1 in March. Significantly, the team has relied on suffocating defense to beat teams. Coach JJ Redick has been encouraged by the Lakers' improved defense in wins over the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a post by the Athletic.

“We're not gonna be the No. 1 defense in the league. But to be above average, have those two performances against those two teams back-to-back, is really encouraging,” Redick told the Athletic.

The Lakers started the strong stretch of defense in a 110-97 win over the Timberwolves. They held the Knicks to 42.7% from the field, including 23.5% from beyond the arc. Additionally, the purple and gold forced 18 turnovers. The Lakers routed the Wolves 120-106, holding them to 46.3% from the floor, including 25% from the triples. Moreover, they held Anthony Edwards to just 14 points on 2 of 15 shooting, including 1 of 10 from the three-point line.

The Lakers have done this without LeBron James, who is dealing with a right hip contusion and left foot arthritis. Redick has not worried about James, despite wanting him in the lineup. As for the rest of the team, the Lakers' coach highlighted that he wants better rim protection.

“Just the consistency of our low man, you know. We're one of the worst teams at defending the rim. That's not on our bigs, that's on everybody. So we've had stretches, I thought, if you look at our defensive games, our low man's really active, our low man is giving paint consequences.”

Redick and the Lakers will hope to continue the momentum as they host the Chicago Bulls before welcoming the Denver Nuggets to Crypto.