The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Chicago Bulls at home on Thursday evening. Leading up to the contest, L.A. revealed LeBron James' initial status update, providing a glimpse of his availability.

Reports indicate that James, who is dealing with a right hip contusion along with arthritis in his left foot, is listed as questionable for the game, according to NBA Insider Brett Siegel. Other updates include Jaxson Hayes (back soreness) as probable, while Marcus Smart (right hip contusion) is doubtful.

“Lakers are listing LeBron James as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Bulls.”

The Lakers have been without the 41-year-old forward for the last three contests. His last appearance came in Los Angeles' 120-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on March 5. James ended that game with 16 points, five rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and a block. He also shot 63.6% from the field while going 0-2 from beyond the three-point line.

L.A. is on a three-game winning streak with LeBron James sidelined. Despite that, having the 23-year veteran return to action can help with ball movement for the offense. Although the Lakers' offense revolves around Luka Doncic now, James still plays a big role. Through 44 games played, James is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He also owns a 50.4% field goal percentage while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc.

The Lakers will likely provide an official update before tipping off against the Bulls. If the four-time NBA champion is unable to play against Chicago, then James' next opportunity to play will come on Saturday when Los Angeles takes on the Nuggets.