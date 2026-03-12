The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. Both teams are battling injuries, however. For the Lakers, LeBron James is among the players dealing with injury concerns.

The Lakers are proceeding with caution when it comes to the 41-year-old's availability. He is currently dealing with a right hip contusion and left foot arthritis.

Here's everything we know about James' status for tonight's game vs. the Bulls.

LeBron James' injury status vs. Bulls

James is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game, according to the NBA injury report.

The Lakers are 40-25 and in fourth place in the Western Conference standings, while the Bulls are 27-38 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. LA is poised for a big game, but the team would prefer to have LeBron available.

As for the question of if LeBron James is playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is maybe.

Lakers injury report

The Lakers have four players listed on the injury report.

Jaxson Hayes (back soreness): Probable

LeBron James (right hip contusion, left foot arthritis): Questionable

Maxi Kleber (lumbar back sprain): Questionable

Marcus Smart (right hip contusion): Doubtful

Bulls injury report

The Bulls have 12 players on the injury report.