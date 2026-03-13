When the Los Angeles Lakers’ injury report popped up for their game on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls, there was a surprising addition in veteran guard Marcus Smart. Smart had just played 31 minutes in the team’s win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, providing his usual energy and intensity.

Marcus Smart was originally listed as questionable for the Lakers’ game against the Bulls, then ruled out a few hours before tip-off. Prior to the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealed that Smart had been dealing with hip injury for a couple of games now, and team wanted him to get some rest before another compressed part of the schedule, as per Thuc Nhi Nguyen of The LA Times.

Redick also mentioned that the team is hoping that Smart could make his return to the lineup for the Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. That is the team’s last game of their recent home stand before they head out on a six-game road trip.

Smart has been one of the Lakers’ most impactful players this season after signing in the summer following a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards. While Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves are the team’s top players, there’s a case to be made that Smart is the Lakers’ fourth best player in terms of overall impact.

Although he began the season coming off the bench, Smart moved into the starting lineup when Reaves was sidelined due to injury. Upon his return, Smart has remained with the starters with Rui Hachimura moving to the bench.

Smart has appeared in 55 games this season, including 48 starts, at a little over 28 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 39.9 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 80.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While Smart’s shooting efficiency hasn’t been veery high, his stats do not tell the entire story. During the Lakers’ win against the New York Knicks last Sunday, Smart shot only 1-of-10 from the field, but the Lakers were clearly energized by his defensive intensity and overall toughness.

Following the win agains the Knicks, Redick explained how Smart’s impact wasn’t measured in made or missed shots.

“Smart was 1-of-10, and a plus-27. A really, really impactful game for him,” Redick said. “I think back to the end of the third quarter, we’ve got a comfortable lead, but he saves two points when we turned the ball over at the end of the quarter, by forcing [Jordan] Clarkson to pass it.”

The Lakers will certainly hope Smart is back in the lineup when they face off against the Nuggets on Saturday, a big game with potential playoff seeding on the line.