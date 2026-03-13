Not even the threat of automatic suspension stopped Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic from playing with some attitude, at least during one moment, in Thursday night's home game against the visiting Chicago Bulls.

During a possession in the first half, Doncic swished in a step-back jumper with Bulls forward Matas Buzelis' outstretched arm in his face.

After knocking down the 3-point shot, Doncic turned to Buzelis and seemingly had some words toward the Bulls forward, as the two made their way to the other end of the court. Buzelis also appeared to say something to Doncic, who smiled as he got ready to play defense.

You can watch their exchange here.

Article Continues Below

Luka has words for Matas Buzelis after the stepback trey 🗣 Doncic is one technical away from an automatic suspension.pic.twitter.com/cMpQDODafo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 13, 2026

Guarding Donic is tough enough, and dealing with his antics can make the job even harder for anyone who tries to guard him. Just the thought of getting cooked by Doncic and being trash-talked every time can break an individual, though that does not seem to be the case with Buzelis.

If Doncic is looking a little bit more confident than usual against the Bulls, it's probably because of what he did against them the last time the two teams met. Back in late January, the former NBA scoring champion lit up Chicago for 46 points on a 15-for-25 shooting from the field and eight 3-pointers to go along with 12 assists and seven rebounds in 38 minutes of action of a 129-118 Los Angeles victory in the Windy City.

Doncic entered the Bulls rematch with season averages of 32.5 points, 8.5 assists and 7.9 rebounds.