The Chicago Bulls will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis are listed as probable. Both are coming off recent right ankle sprains. On Tuesday, Buzelis and Giddey were instrumental in the Bulls' 130-124 OT win over the Golden State Warriors. Buzelis finished with a career high of 41 points. Meanwhile, Giddey finished with a triple-double of 21 points, 17 assists, and 13 rebounds to move to 20th on the all-time list. Here's everything we know about Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis injuries and their playing status versus the Lakers.

Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis injury status vs. Lakers

Given that Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis are listed as probable on the injury report, the assumption is that they will both suit up against the Lakers. Giddey has been a fixture on the injury report, particularly during the second half of the season.

From late December to late January, Giddey was absent for 11 games due to a hamstring injury. On Jan.22, Giddey made his return against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He scored 21 points off the bench as the Bulls won 120-115.

So far, Giddey is averaging 17.7 points, 8.7 assists, and 8.4 rebounds over the course of 43 games. Meanwhile, Buzelis has only missed one game this season due to injury. He was absent for the Bulls' game against the Phoenix Suns on March 5.

Overall, Buzelis is averaging 15.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 62 games.

The Bulls are 27-38 and have lost 7 of their last 10 games.

So when it comes to the question of if Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis are playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is probably.

Bulls injury report

Matas Buzelis (right ankle sprain)-Probable

Josh Giddey (right ankle sprain)-Probable

Jalen Smith (left calf strain)-Probable

Jaden Ivey (left patellofemoral pain syndrome)-Out

Anfernee Simons (left ulnar styloid; fracture)-Out

Isaac Okoro (right patellofemoral pain syndrome)-Questionable

Patrick Williams (left ankle sprain)-Questionable

Guerschon Yabusele (left foot; soreness)-Questionable

Lakers injury report

LeBron James (right hip contusion, left foot arthritis)-Questionable

Maxi Kleber (lumbar back strain)-Questionable

Jaxson Hayes (back soreness)-Probable

Marcus Smart (right hip contusion)-Doubtful