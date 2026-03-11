Much has been said about Deandre Ayton’s start to life with the Los Angeles Lakers. Brought in to stabilize the center after LA had struggled at the position for multiple seasons, Ayton has had a stellar season thus far, at least on paper.

However, regular lapses and an unwillingness to embrace a defensive role have also been evident, which means that another long-term solution may still be on the cards. That brings us to the 2026 NBA draft and the Lakers’ No. 21 pick, which ESPN believes the franchise could use to draft Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas.

Krivas is expected to be among multiple centers who get picked in the 20-40 range in the upcoming draft. However, he has established himself as a regular contributor for his team, averaging 10.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and an assist in 31 games.

At 7-foot-2, Krivas is a dominant interior presence and has the exact type of defensive mindset that the Lakers need. Averaging 8.2 rebounds per game, the Wildcats star is fundamentally sound on both ends of the court.

He is a highly efficient shooter who has converted almost 80% of his free throws and has all the ingredients to immediately become a role player on a contending team. Of course, that does not mean that LA can straightaway slot him into the starting lineup.

The Lakers can look to add him as a rotational option alongside Ayton and Jaxson Hayes, and will have a long-term prospect who may as well exceed expectations. As for Ayton, the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves also gave evidence of a fluctuating motor.

Ayton dominated early, recording 12 points and 12 rebounds by halftime while attacking Rudy Gobert in the paint. Yet the second half told a completely different story. Ayton added just 2 points and a steal in the entirety of the final two quarters, once again showing the kind of inconsistency that has come to define his tenure at the Lakers.