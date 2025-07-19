After being relatively quiet in free agency, with their biggest upgrade coming in the form of former Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers center DeAndre Ayton, the Los Angeles Lakers intend to make a big swing in the coming days by signing Marcus Smart to a free agent deal.

Breaking the news on social media, ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that not only has Smart agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards, but he also intends to immediately sign a new, multi-year deal with LA once he clears waivers.

“BREAKING: Marcus Smart has agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards and intends to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote. “A return to a grand stage for the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.”

Now granted, the idea of Smart joining the Lakers is nothing new, as he's been linked to the team a few times so far this offseason, but now, with the Wizards agreeing to let him walk following presumed failed trade conversations, the runway has been set for the former Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies guard to join a Los Angeles backcourt that also features Luka Doncic and Bronny James.

Originally drafted sixth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, Smart rapidly turned himself into one of the best defensive guards in the business, recording three All-Defensive team designations in addition to the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022. Though he's never been more than an alright offensive player, with his 3-point shooting percentage well below the league average at 32.4 percent, Smart has more than made up for that with his aggressive approach at both ends of the court, where he does the little things needed to help his teams win basketball games.

Would the Lakers have preferred to land a two-way guard who could both set up and space the court for Doncic and company? Sure, but at this point in the summer, adding a player like Smart for less than the mid-level exception is a great add all the same.