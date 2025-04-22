The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to respond after a disappointing 117-95 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Ahead of Game 2, which tips off Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT, former NBA player Marcus Morris issued a stark warning on ESPN’s First Take, emphasizing the stakes for Los Angeles.

“Listen, the Lakers really need to have a big game – going down 0-2 is tough, especially when you give Minnesota the two games back at home with the confidence they have,” Morris said. “If they can go in LA and win this game tonight, we will definitely have a serious problem because if Ant Edwards can continue to get his supporting cast to play at that type of level… this can literally go to seven [games] or they can get swept.”

Morris, who last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, continued with a message about the Timberwolves’ growing momentum.

“It’s not easy to go in Minnesota with a team this confident after winning two games at LA… I think it’s a possibility if they lose this game, Ant Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will have confidence through the roof going back home,” Morris said. “I don’t want them to get swept, I don’t think they’re gonna get swept but it’s a possibility if they lose this game tonight.”

"I think [the Lakers getting swept] is a possibility if they lose this game tonight." 😳 @MookMorris2 says the Lakers don't have the "toughness" that previous LeBron championship teams have had.

When Stephen A. Smith pointed out that Morris’ brother Markieff is on the Lakers’ roster, Morris doubled down on his analysis.

“They might have to throw him in there. They might got to muck the game up… we need some toughness because right now the Lakers don’t have no toughness out there,” Morris said. “LeBron James’ teams always have toughness on the court. They always have a tough dude that can muck it up. This team does not have that and I think it’s a glaring hole right now.”

In Game 1, Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 37 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist, shooting 12-of-22 from the field and five-of-10 from three-point range. LeBron James contributed 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals while shooting eight-for-18 from the floor. Austin Reaves added 16 points, three rebounds, and three assists, shooting five-of-13.

Los Angeles will aim to even the series before heading to Minnesota, where the Timberwolves posted a 25-16 home record during the regular season.