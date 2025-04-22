LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Los Angeles Lakers were thoroughly outplayed by the Minnesota Timberwolves during their 117-95 Game 1 loss of their opening round series of the NBA Playoffs. Trailing 1-0 in the best of seven series, the Lakers face a must-win situation in Game 2 before the series shifts to Minnesota. Austin Reaves, who by his own admission needs to be better in Game 2, spoke about how the Lakers need to play to have a chance at evening the series up.

During a post-practice media availability session, Austin Reaves outlined what it looks like when the Lakers are connected and playing hard, revealing the blueprint for what it takes to try and get a victory in Game 2.

“I just think it’s how connected we are when everybody’s giving everything they have on every possession. You’re more locked in to every detail on both ends of the floor,” Reaves said. “And that’s what the playoffs are about. It’s winning on small details. Unfortunately we didn’t do that the first game, but it’s the first one to four games.”

Lakers need to match Timberwolves’ physicality

One of the ways in which the Lakers were outplayed by the Timberwolves in Game 1 was in terms of physicality. Simply put, the Wolves were the more physical team and it showed. Despite that, Lakers head coach JJ Redick isn’t worried about it being a continuing trend, considering the way the team has played up this point.

“There’s no game plan for physicality. We have been, in my opinion, one of the more physical teams in the NBA the last half of the year, since mid-January,” Redick said following practice on Monday. “It’s who we are. I take Saturday’s game from a physicality standpoint as an aberration.”

One of the ways in that the Lakers’ lack of physicality may have manifested itself early in Game 1 was the fact that they were not whistled for a foul throughout the entire first quarter, and for a good portion of the second quarter. While it’s never a good idea to foul, Reaves agreed with the assessment that the lack of fouls on the Lakers’ end early on was a bit of a tell-tale sign of their lack of physicality.

“That’s probably a good indication of that,” Reaves said.

The Lakers will square off against the Wolves on Tuesday night at home in Game 2 looking to even the series up at one game apiece.