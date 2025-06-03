This current era of basketball wouldn't be what it is without LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Both of them are two of the greatest players to ever do it, and they have made this era fun to watch for the fans. Because of their talent and history against one another, there will always be a debate about the two of them and where they rank among the best of the best.

Not many people are going to say that Stephen Curry is a better player than LeBron James all time, but people love to debate who the better player is right now. Nick Wright recently discussed said debate on his podcast, and he has one qualm with the way that a lot of people approach James.

“Here's the thing about the Lebron rankings that is so irritating. People keep prematurely downgrading him because of his age,” Wright said. “He just finished sixth in MVP vote, six firmly, Second Team All-NBA. So why all of a sudden, is he not one of the 15 best players in the league? You could fairly argue for LeBron to be as high as fifth and as low as 10, but that's it. My pal Bill Simmons did a top 15 player pyramid and didn't have LeBron on that. Now that's an outrage. He still has Steph Curry as like the seventh best guy.”

In terms of this past season, Wright doesn't think that there is any way that someone can say that Curry had a better season than James.

“There's no way to look at this NBA season and say Steph was better than LeBron, not by stats, not by team record, not by individual accolades, not by any of it,” he said. “Now you can say his team made it one round further in the playoffs. So be it how much of LeBron's team success this year was because they traded for Luka [Doncic]. Steph's team was sub-500 when they traded for Jimmy [Butler], like that's a weird one for me.”

Everyone has their own viewpoint on this debate, but it is clear that Nick Wright gives the edge to James. Unfortunately, the debate about which player is better at the current moment in time won't last much longer as both players are nearing retirement, and an incredible era of NBA basketball is coming to a close. Stephen Curry and LeBron James are still both among the best players in the NBA.