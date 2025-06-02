Former 3-and-D wing and current analyst Danny Green has a unique perspective when it comes to debates about the greatest player of all time. He grew up watching Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dominate the league in the 1990s and then celebrated a national title at the man's Alma mater of North Carolina. He spent his first NBA season with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers and then won a championship with him on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. And he competed against Kobe Bryant early in his career while playing for the San Antonio Spurs.

The first two legends are ubiquitous in GOAT conversations, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also commanding some attention. Bryant's presence in such discussions is more wide-ranging, but he also has his ardent advocates. Green doled out copious praise for all three men, assigning each one a unique label of excellence. He did take a clear stance in the GOAT argument, however.

“My GOAT is MJ,” the three-time champ told Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on the “All The Smoke” podcast. “I think [LeBron James] has the greatest career of all time. I'mma go one and two, MJ then Bron. I think [Bryant] probably is the most skilled out of all three.”

"My GOAT is [Michael Jordan]. I think [LeBron James] has the greatest career of all time… I think [Kobe Bryant] probably is the most skilled [out of] all three." — Danny Green 🤔 (via @allthesmokeprod)

Danny Green makes strong assertion about LeBron James

Fans might have assumed Green would place the crown on James, considering he witnessed his brilliance up close, but everyone should understand and respect his choice. The All-Defensive Second-Team selection did give his former teammate quite the compliment, though. And he is far from the only person to share such a viewpoint.

LeBron James epitomizes longevity better than any other superstar in NBA history, earning an All-NBA Second-Team selection in his 22nd campaign and smashing a scoring record that was once deemed unconquerable. He also faced substantial pressure from his teenage years, which he did his part to fuel by getting a “Chosen 1” tattoo, and remains the face of the league to this day. Throw in the four Finals MVPs, four regular season MVPs and the championship he helped deliver to Cleveland, and Green's “greatest career” claim is definitely a reasonable one to make.

But there are fans who will push back, arguing that Jordan and Bryant gained more by winning all their rings with the same franchise. James supporters will then highlight the transcendent impact that the 40-year-old has had on three different teams, as well as his 10 NBA Finals appearances. The debate is endless, but Danny Green hopefully managed to appease everyone by singling out each of these global icons.