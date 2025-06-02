The NBA is arguably the most competitive basketball league in the world. With several NBA players evolving fast, there are plenty of archetypes that have proven to be successful. But while sticking to the mold is always a smart idea, some players simply know how to stand out in their own way. Here is a look at the 10 most unique players in NBA history.

1. Muggsy Bogues

It's safe to say that there won't be another NBA player like Muggsy Bogues. He was the shortest NBA player to ever step foot on an NBA court. Given that teams these days put premium on size and versatility across all positions, Bogues is probably the last of his kind. Standing below six feet tall in basketball is already a huge height disadvantage. However, the former Charlotte Hornets guard certainly turned some heads during his peak at just 5-foot-3.

2. Magic Johnson

Standing at 6-foot-9, Magic Johnson was arguably the tallest point guard in the NBA, certainly during his playing days. Playmakers are usually the smallest players on the court. However, that wasn't the case when Johnson starred for the Los Angeles Lakers. His ball-handling for his size coupled with his agility to run in transition elevated him as one of the most influential figures in league history.

3. Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman was undersized at the power forward position at 6-foot-7. However, his lack of size didn't stop him from dominating the NBA in terms of rebounding and defense. Throughout his career, he outplayed taller big men, collecting two NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards and seven rebounding titles. Since then, there hasn't been a player of similar stature who has gobbled up rebounds the way The Worm did. And he certainly brought his own style on and off the court as well.

LeBron James is a freak of nature. He possesses out-of-this-world strength, crazy athleticism, and the high IQ of an elite playmaker. To this day, there hasn't been a player who is a jack-of-all-trades and dominant in all of his specialties quite like James. Add in his unmatched longevity and The King belongs in a class of his own. In fact, it's easy to see why he makes a strong case to be the GOAT.

Kevin Durant possesses the height of a center, standing at least 7 feet tall. However, he confessed to lying about his height so he can slide down to the forward position. As a result, this gifted NBA star brings a brand-new breed of a scoring forward. Despite his size, the two-time NBA champion possessed the handles of an elite guard while being a versatile scorer, a feat that has yet to be matched by someone with his size.

Considered by many as the greatest shooter in NBA history, there's not a single player who has ever shot the 3-pointer as well as Stephen Curry. While the league has seen many great shooters, Curry separates himself due to his ability to showcase his limitless range while being able to hit his shots in multiple scenarios. No one else has commanded more respect in rainbow country quite like the Golden State Warriors star.

Usually, point guards are the ones regarded as pass-first players. However, since the rise of Nikola Jokic, he has proved that even centers can be playmakers. The Denver Nuggets star has been the most dominant center in the NBA in recent years despite his lack of athleticism, collecting three NBA MVPs, one NBA title, and an NBA Finals MVP. His unorthodox style of play, highlighted by his passing and all-around prowess, has elevated him as one of the best big men the league has ever seen.

8. Russell Westbrook

Traditionally, point guards are playmakers who set the table. In the modern era, they evolved into score-first players. But for Russell Westbrook, he was a one-of-a-kind triple-double machine. The 2017 NBA MVP is a stat-sheet stuffer who made an impact across the board, particularly in points, assists, and rebounds. Couple his versatility with his athleticism, Westbrook belongs to a different breed of guards.

9. Boris Diaw

Usually, athleticism and speed certainly helps in keeping up with the best in the league. Boris Diaw wasn't the flashiest player. However, his ability to slow down and to control the pace is unlike any other. Furthermore, Diaw often left opposing defenses confused, as his high IQ still allowed him to score in multiple ways while also being an effective playmaker. But more importantly, his impact on the intangibles was priceless for any contender.

After winning four NBA titles during the Warriors Dynasty, certainly, Draymond Green is a unique player. He's a power forward who was capable of locking up players from multiple positions while exerting the amount of right physicality. This makes him one of the best defenders in NBA history. Moreover, the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year may not be a scorer, but his ability to facilitate the offense made him a crucial asset for Golden State on both ends of the floor.