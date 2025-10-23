With several individuals in the NBA being investigated for a gambling scandal, it appears sports fans are digging up old tweets that may or may not seem a bit suspicious. That certainly seemed to be the case for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, as numerous fans made one of his old posts go viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In 2019, the 40-year-old forward was responding to a post asking if he was planning to bet on an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. James joked that the word “bet” is his middle name.

“Bet is my middle name. LeBron Raymone-Bet James! Let's get it.”

X users flooded the old post with comments and reactions pertaining to Thursday's news of Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, and Damon Jones all being involved in gambling scandals. Some people tagged the FBI, while others shared memes or made jokes.

“Right here @Kash_Patel,” said one individual.

One fan pleaded, “Not like this king.”

Article Continues Below

“Lebron was talking about a NFL game. We're in the clear, he's good,” pointed out another user.

This person stated, “Bro, please delete.”

The FBI's investigation has not named LeBron James as part of the NBA's gambling scandal. Additionally, as one sports fan pointed out, his comment back in 2019 was regarding an NFL game. So, that would suggest that the four-time MVP was not allegedly involved in placing bets on basketball games.

So far, the only reason LeBron James' name popped up in the investigation was due to Damon Jones allegedly informing individuals about James' health status so they could place bets. The Lakers star does not appear to be a player who is betting on NBA games.

James missed the Lakers' 119-109 season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors. It's said that LeBron James is dealing with sciatica. It's unclear when he plans to return to action, but he is expected to eventually return and play for Los Angeles.