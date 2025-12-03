The Dallas Cowboys have been rolling of late, picking up wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in the span of five days ahead of Thursday evening's game on the road against the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys' victory over Kansas City took place on Thanksgiving, as is tradition in Dallas, and featured another strong performance from Dak Prescott and the offense.

The Chiefs, by virtue of their reign of dominance over the last several years, and the Cowboys, by virtue of their massive brand, are arguably the two most marquee teams in the NFL at this point in time, so it should come as no surprise that fans tuned in in droves to watch the two teams battle it out on Thanksgiving.

“A whopping 57.2 million viewers watched Dallas' 31-28 Thanksgiving Day victory over Kansas City on CBS, per a source with knowledge of the data,” reported Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. This mark made it the most-watched regular season game in NFL history.

Article Continues Below

It certainly says a lot about Prescott and the Cowboys' offense that they were able to step up and perform in the biggest moments, with that many eyes glued to the screen.

In any case, the Cowboys have now clawed their way back into playoff contention in the NFC and are hoping to continue their momentum on Thursday evening when they hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions in a high-stakes showdown. That game is set to kick off at 8:15 pm ET from Ford Field in Detroit.