Everyone knew that Kobe Bryant had a way of doing things and expected others to live up to it. That especially applied to his teammates on the Lakers.

One of those was former player Samaki Walker. Recently, Walker came forward to share a story about the time when Kobe sucker punched him, per Byron Scott's Fast Break podcast.

It all started with a shooting contest with a grand prize of $100.

“Everybody’s shooting the long shot, $100. So for $100, if you make it you get the pot,” Walker said. “So long story short, Kobe ended up winning the pot. The rule is you have 48 hours to pay and then you good. You know everybody paid. I’ve never heard a story where ain’t nobody paid $100. So it was the next day I think we got on the bus, I think I forgot my money. I didn’t have no cash on me at the time, but it was the very next day. It wasn’t even 48 hours yet.”

Then, Kobe kept pestering him before he snapped.

“Kobe’s like, ‘Hey man, you got my money.’ I got my earphones. So he’s on the bus. No, we’re going to shoot around, so he says, ‘Yo, you got my money.’ I said, ‘Man, I ain’t got my wallet with me.’ I’m in my practice gear and everything. I said, ‘I got you when we get back.’ And so I put my headphones back on, and bow! He took off them. I’m like what the f—k just happen.”

Walker wanted to fight Kobe, but his teammates didn't let him practice. Eventually, Walker waited for Kobe on the bus.

“I made up my mind I’m going ti kill this dude and we get back to the bus and he took off in a taxi, he’s gone,” Walker said. “He’s got his bodyguards and everybody came with him. They had it pre-planned already.”

Later on, Walker receives a message from Kobe, who is in tears, apologizing. He assumed that someone else was going on in Bryant's life.

“I get on the phone, it’s a message from him. The mother f—er is crying. I swear to God crying on my phone man. ‘I don’t know what was wrong with me, I don’t know why I did what I did with my friends.’ Now he’s calling me a friend. But he’s literately on his phone emotional which made me understand this is bigger than basketball.”

Eventually, both men talked and settled it like gentlemen.