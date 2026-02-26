The Jacksonville Jaguars are giving Travis Hunter a definitive position in 2026 after letting him play both ways as a rookie. Former two-way legend Charles Woodson believes that is the right call, but he disagrees with the logistics of Jacksonville's plan.

When asked by Barstool Sports' Jon Gruden if he believes Hunter can play both ways, Woodson said he wants to see the 22-year-old become a full-time receiver and part-time cornerback. Woodson said Hunter will “age in dog years” if he continues to try to play both ways in the NFL.

“I think that it's possible in terms of if you want to put him out there a play here, a play there, but not like he did in college,” Woodson told Gruden. “Your body's not going to hold up. If he was to try to do that in the NFL, he'll age in dog years and it'll be over before you know it. He's such a phenomenal athlete; he's a guy that I feel like you do want the ball in his hands. Put him out there on offense and let him play wide receiver and if you have a play or two you want to throw him in on defense, fine. But let him go out there and be an athlete on the offensive side of the ball and I think you'll get the most out of him.”

Article Continues Below

What does Charles Woodson think about Travis Hunter playing both ways? pic.twitter.com/1ahNQYyelX — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) February 25, 2026

The Jaguars agree with Woodson and are lowering Hunter's snap count in 2026. Jacksonville allowed Hunter to play the majority of snaps on offense and defense in 2025, only to watch him suffer a season-ending torn LCL in Week 9.

However, the Jaguars are doing the opposite of what Woodson suggested. The team intends to have Hunter become a full-time cornerback and part-time receiver in 2026. Woodson, whom Hunter is often compared to, had a similar split during his career with the Green Bay Packers.