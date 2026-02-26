Team USA ruled hockey at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, as they swept the men's and women's tournaments.

However, controversy has followed those gold-medal wins by Team USA, particularly after a call US President Donald J. Trump made with the men's team after their win against Canada in the championship game. In a leaked video of that call, players can be heard laughing after Trump said that he'd invite the women's team as well to Tuesday's State of the Union address.

When asked to describe the relationship of the women's team with the men's team, Olympian Hilary Knight gave an insightful response, saying that the men's “quick lapse,” should not take over the discussion about the United States' double-gold in Italy.

“I think there's a genuine level of support there and respect, and I think that's being overshadowed by sort of a quick lapse. I think the guys were in a tough spot. So it's a shame that sort of this storyline and narrative is kind of blown up, and overshadowing kind of that connection, genuine interest in one another, and cheering one another on,” Knight said on ESPN.

“We've had phenomenal relationships in the village, and supporting one another on the world stage, and also the professional stages, and I look forward to those friendships, and acquaintances sort of continuing in great fashion.

Knight also raised a point about the success of women in sports being appreciated for what they are.

“I think this is just a really good learning point to really focus on how we talk about women not only in sport but in industry women aren't less than, and our achievements shouldn't be overshadowed by any anything else other than how great they are.”

Knight and company went undefeated in four games in group play at the 2026 Olympics before taking down host Italy in the quarterfinals and Sweden in the semifinals. Team USA then defeated Canada in the gold-medal game, 2-1. Knight finished the tournament with seven points on the strength of three goals and three assists.