After the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, people have been talking about the expectations for both LeBron James and his new star teammate Luka Doncic. While there is no doubt the Lakers need James to lead them to the promised land once again, sports analyst Shannon Sharpe makes his case as to why the 40-year-old is the most disrespected star in the NBA.

The question asked by Molly Qerim to Sharpe was if Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum takes the cake as the most disrespected in the league while Sharpe agreed that he has been, it's still James with how he's performing at the current moment.

“Everything Q [Qerim] said is right, the way they handle his situation in the Olympics,” Sharpe said. “I don't know why people can't get behind him as being one of the faces, if not the face, of the NBA. We keep trying to push other guys to the forefront and none of those guys are as accomplished as he is, as far as winning, and he's been winning since he got into the league. I do think he's undervalued, but it's still, for me, it's still LeBron.”

“LeBron, I mean, people just take for granted that what we're seeing is that, it's not happening,” Sharpe continued. “I still believe LeBron is a top 10 player, now Legs [Tim Legler] and Stephen A. [Smith], you might disagree, but what he's asked to do at the age of 40 on a nightly basis before they got Luka, it's just hard for me to say that, it's just hard for me to say that there's somebody that's more undervalued.”

Shannon Sharpe says Jayson Tatum is undervalued after LeBron James

As James and Doncic continue to make the perfect fit to bring the Lakers into the stratosphere, some people could question if Sharpe's response is too out of line. For one, James is widely considered by some to be a top two player of all time next to Michael Jordan, but still, Sharpe sees why some would say Tatum.

“But if I had to pick one guy and say, ‘You know what, Shannon, he's more undervalued than LeBron is Jayson Tatum,' and I don't know why,” Sharpe said. “I don't know why people can't get behind him Legs and Stephen A., I don't know what's not to like about him. He can ball on the court, he gives you no drama off the court.”

“Maybe needed to start talking trash, maybe you need to throw the ball, you know, hit a jump shot and point in somebody's face, do something that resonates,” Sharpe continued. “Maybe go on IG, he's not on social media, maybe he needs to start talking trash on social media, so we can all get behind it. I love him, I think his game is unbelievable. There's nothing not to like about him.”

Los Angeles is 34-21 which puts them fourth in the West as they take on the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday.