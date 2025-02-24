Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick had a strong message for his team after Sunday’s 123-100 blowout win against the Denver Nuggets. Redick couldn’t sleep before facing the Nuggets — that’s how excited he was for Sunday’s matchup. After the win, he revealed his sleep deprivation to his players and his faith in his guys to perform at a high level on a game-by-game basis.

Redick shared his thoughts with his players in the locker room after Sunday’s 23-point victory, per Lakers’ X, formerly Twitter.

“If we play that hard for the rest of the regular season, we’re gonna be just fine. That should build your belief,” Redick said. “It built my belief in what we can accomplish.”

The Lakers outscored the Nuggets 60-46 in the second half. Led by four of five Lakers starters scoring 21+ points, including Luka Doncic’s near triple-double (32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists) and LeBron James’ 25 points. Austin Reaves added 23 points, and Rui Hachimura finished with 21.

Los Angeles’ defense stepped up against Denver, limiting the Nuggets to 13 fourth-quarter points while forcing them into 22 turnovers; the Lakers built a 26-point lead. Doncic led with four steals on one end of the floor while leading the Lakers’ offense on the other.

Perhaps it’s a sign of the five-time All-Star adapting to his new environment as the team’s offensive leader. It’s in the Lakers’ best interest for Doncic to run the offense. Redick revealed it’s how he wants things to go moving forward, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

“JJ Redick said that the Lakers’ offense needs to run through Luka Doncic’s hands, with LeBron James and Austin Reaves running it more when they stagger the primary ball handlers,” Buha reported.

JJ Redick drops no sleep deprivation after Lakers’ win

Lakers head coach JJ Redick was so excited for his matchup against the Nuggets. Redick had a hard time sleeping before Sunday’s game.

“This morning, we talked about going to war, [being] willing to die on the court,” Redick said. “I was so amped today. I should have been able to take a nap. I couldn’t sleep last night. I was up until 5 AM. I couldn’t even nap today. Pregame, I’m laying on the floor doing my breathing exercise; I’m envisioning what our team is going to play like. And you guys went even higher.”

Starting Tuesday, the Lakers will host the Mavericks, Timberwolves, Clippers, Pelicans, and Knicks throughout a five-game homestand.