NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal does not agree how critics discredit the 2020 NBA Championship that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers won.

The Laker Hall of Famer compared the 2020 title to Tim Duncan's championship in 1999. Both seasons share the similarity that they featured less games, but for different reasons. 1999 was a lockout year due to collective bargaining issues as the regular season lasted 50 games. As for 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic put the season on hold until late in the summer as the league resumed play in Orlando with most teams participating.

O'Neal brings up the comparison to show if critics think 2020 shouldn't count, then 1999 shouldn't as well.

“I’m not the one you should ask about that,” Shaq said when discussing LeBron’s 2020 title. “But he won a championship with the Lakers, and a lot of people try to discredit it. If that one doesn’t count, then you can’t count Mr. [Tim] Duncan’s bubble championship either. That’s right. I said it! If we’re counting Tim Duncan’s lockout-year championship, then you have to count LeBron’s too.”

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

It is significant for Shaquille O'Neal to come to LeBron James and the Lakers' defense of the 2020 title.

Championship teams usually go through a lot of obstacles to reach the mountaintops. The same can be said for the 2020 Lakers and Tim Duncan's Spurs in 1999. Even though there are legitimate asterisks to those particular seasons, it doesn't take away the history both teams made in earning their championships.

In the meantime, James and Los Angeles continue their pursuit for an automatic playoff spot. They have a 45-29 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets and three games behind the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Rockets on March 31 at 10 p.m. ET.