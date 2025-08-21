The Houston Rockets made arguably the biggest splash of this NBA offseason by acquiring Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns. Durant joins a young Rockets squad that secured the second seed in the Western Conference last season, but whose need for a true halfcourt scoring threat was more than clear in their first round playoff loss vs the Golden State Warriors.

Durant, as he's been known to do, recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to argue with NBA fans and trolls alike, including one who was upset with a list naming Durant a better pure shot creator than Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

“Mike would tell u ima 3 level scorer,” Durant retorted.

Durant also conceded that “Mj is one of one. Rare air that can’t be touched but I’ve made those same shots for over a decade lol.”

When the fan replied by showing a montage of some of Jordan's most impressive layups of his career, Durant saw exactly what they were doing.

“See now you’re changing the topic. I see what u did there lol..” he added.

A generational piece for the Rockets

While the Rockets were a great story throughout the regular season last year that captured the imaginations of basketball fans everywhere, many were concerned heading into the playoffs that Houston's lack of a true number one scoring option would come back to bite them.

That's exactly what happened in the first round vs the Warriors, as the lights proved to be far too bright for shooting guard Jalen Green, who ended up becoming part of the return package that brought Durant to Houston this summer.

With Durant now in the fold, the Rockets have shored up their biggest weakness with one of the greatest pure shot makers in NBA history, who is still getting things done at an elite level at the age of 36 (37 before the season starts).

In any case, Durant will be in the house to watch his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, raise their championship banner when the Rockets and Thunder kick off the NBA season on October 21 in Oklahoma City.