When two of the most valuable NBA franchises collide, the hype is always going to be through the roof, but rarely does the action validate all the buzz. It did on Thursday, though. The Los Angeles Lakers (40-21) erased a 13-point deficit in the second half and outlasted the New York Knicks (40-22) in overtime, 113-109, as the two teams injected a shot of adrenaline into the basketball-watching world.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James once again combined for more than 60 points, each making incredibly clutch plays down the stretch, but Gabe Vincent's fourth-quarter eruption from 3-point range– made three treys– was possibly the deciding factor in this hard-fought contest.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who scored a game-high 39 points on 13-of-26 shooting to go along with 10 assists, did everything in his power to swing momentum back into his team's direction. He made a traditional three-point play late in regulation to tie the score at 99. The 28-year-old point guard embodied the same resilience in OT but suffered an ankle injury after landing on Austin Reaves' foot while getting fouled on a drive. Although he knocked down the game-tying free throws, Brunson was in visible pain and limped to the locker room.

Doncic set the tone in the extra period with five quick points and James clinched the big comeback victory on the free throw line, concluding a highly dramatic clash in Crypto.com Arena. One did not need to be in the building to feel the electricity surrounding this inter-conference matchup. Many praised the quality of play while also snapping back at some persisting narratives regarding the modern NBA.

Fans applaud tense Lakers-Knicks showdown

“This Lakers/Knicks game is whooping the ‘NBA is a bad product' allegations,” @TroyHalibur posted on X. “Felt like a playoff game!” @cardcashers observed. “U can’t watch this Laker and Knicks game and say that today’s NBA isn’t physical,” @JamCristopher said, taking note of the 60 combined free throws that were attempted. “THIS LAKERS-KNICKS GAME IS PURE CINEMA,” @kyriecenterig commented.

The outcome of Thursday's game conveys completely different statements about the two teams. Los Angeles earned its eighth straight win by making critical shots and locking down New York on defense, two things fans were questioning not that long ago. This squad, which remains in second place in the Western Conference, is strengthening its title contention case.

Luka Doncic posted 32 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and four steals, while LeBron James notched 31 points on 11-of-23 shooting with 12 boards and eight dimes. This super duo is seamlessly playing off one another, a problem that the rest of the league was hoping would not come to pass so soon.

Conversely, the perception surrounding the Knicks is one of fraudulence. They are one of the best road teams in the league and could be headed for a second consecutive 50-win campaign, but the squad wilts against upper-echelon competition.

Is it too late for Knicks to flip the script?

“Knicks cannot defeat a top team,” @BuiltDifferentP lamented. “The moment we get close, they take Brunson from us please don’t tell me we are going back to the dark days.”

Although Jalen Brunson's injury clearly affected New York's offense in the final minute of overtime, as things looked a bit out of sorts, there were opportunities to win this game. The Knicks got loose with the ball late and succumbed to their usual 3-point defensive woes at the worst time. There should have never been an overtime period.

This is more than another disappointment or lesson to be learned before the playoffs begin. Brunson's status is up in the air. It is unclear what the severity of his injury is, but beating championship contenders will be the least of this team's worries if he misses a considerable amount of time.

A brutal moment overshadows what was an otherwise epic battle between two historic sports brands.