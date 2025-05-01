As soon as the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the NBA playoffs, LeBron James's retirement began to circulate. People are already asking about whether if he will retire or play another season. Someone who isn't a fan, is Jay Williams.

Less than 24 hours after the game, James's mentions have been filled with retirement questions. Williams isn't buying into any of it. He explained on First Take why he can't stand those questions.

“I hate these types of questions right after somebody loses at this stage of their career,” Williams said. “It's the same thing with Tom Brady. … I've heard this script before.”

Considering that it is less than 24 hours after the series elimination, it seems too soon to ask. Although James made NBA history this season, he was eliminated in the first round.

After the Phoenix Suns did so in the 2020-21 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves did the same thing this season. Granted, there were some questionable moves by Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

In Game 4, James and the starting five played the entire second half. While the Lakers legend is durable, playing 24 consecutive minutes is a bit of a stretch. Either way, Williams's point stands. It's too early to tell.

Jay Williams wants Lakers' LeBron James to wait for retirement talks

If James were to retire, there's nothing left for him to prove. He's been one of the greatest the game has ever seen. Despite not leaving on an NBA championship, his legacy is one of the best ever.

Still, Williams thinks that the discussion is way too soon. Granted, it is less than 24 hours after the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs.

This could also take away from other teams' success in the NBA playoffs. James's storyline could dominate headlines, regardless of whether that is his intention or not.

No matter what, there might be more of an inclination to retire if James decides to do so. For instance, Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers at the trade deadline.

James could pass the torch to Doncic to lead his own team, and hopefully take Los Angeles to the promised land. Either way, the current Lakers champion could keep playing as long as he wants.

His productivity is among the best the game has ever seen. At his age, there's no signs of slowing down. However, weighing all options is a must for the multiple-time All-Star and MVP.

His son joined him in the NBA, and is paving a career for himself. That might've been the icing on the cake of James's legendary career.