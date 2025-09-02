Kobe Bryant was already making NBA defenders look foolish with two hands. But during a preseason stretch in 1999, he didn’t need both. That’s according to a now-viral story shared by Tyronn Lue, who told the tale of losing full-court 1-on-1 games to Bryant—while The Black Mamba was still recovering from a broken hand.

The story, shared during Lue’s appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Denver Broncos Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into a classic Los Angeles Lakers practice story from the early 2000s. According to Lue, while the team traveled for road games, Bryant remained in L.A. recovering from injury—but still competed with full intensity.

“I could never beat him. I was a great 1-on-1 player. … Two years later, he became Kobe. I see why I could never beat him.”

Despite being unable to use his dominant right hand, Bryant challenged the future coach to daily 1-on-1 games at the Lakers facility—playing exclusively with his left hand.

The story didn’t stop there. He described leaving the gym frustrated, asking his cousin why he couldn’t stop an injured Bryant. But the answer became clear as the years went on. The Lakers legend wasn’t just rehabbing—he was sharpening his craft. His footwork, ball control, and competitive mentality were already at an elite level.

Lue, who played with the Lakers from 1998 to 2001, added that The Black Mamba routinely tested teammates like Glenn Rice and J.R. Rider in similar fashion. This wasn’t just about getting back in shape—it was about setting the tone.

The story adds depth to the 1-on-1 legend of Bryant—showing that long before the championships and MVPs, he was already dominating behind closed doors with the same relentless intensity he brought to the NBA Finals.

Today, Lue is the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, fresh off a 50-win season and under pressure to deliver postseason results. But moments like this show how deeply his leadership style was shaped by his years around the late NBA icon.

The moment on the podcast quickly resonated with fans across the league—not just for its humor, but for its insight. It captured The Black Mamba’s relentless approach to competition, even while sidelined. For Lue, it wasn’t just a loss on the court—it was a lesson he’s carried into every locker room since.

As the NBA prepares for a new season, stories like this ensure Bryant’s legacy continues to resonate—one practice tale at a time.