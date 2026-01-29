The atmosphere inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is electric tonight, but not just because of the scoreboard. While LeBron James has returned to Northeast Ohio many times since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, this visit feels heavier, like the final chapter of a legendary book. With retirement rumors shadowing his every move, Cleveland Cavaliers fans made sure their homegrown hero felt the love.

Cavs fans gave LeBron James a big ovation in his return to Cleveland 👑 (via @RuiterWrongFAN)pic.twitter.com/Ln41qq5aSN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2026

Before the opening tip, the Cavaliers played a moving tribute video on the Humongotron, spanning James’ journey from an Akron teenager to the man who delivered the city’s historic 2016 NBA championship. As the lights came up, the “Land” rose as one, gifting James a thunderous standing ovation that echoed for nearly two minutes.