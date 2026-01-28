The Los Angeles Lakers were set to make their only stop of the regular season in Cleveland to face off against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, and it was a homecoming for both LeBron James and Bronny James. LeBron began his career in Cleveland and Bronny was already an older child by the time LeBron led the Cavs to the 2016 NBA championship.

Upon walking into the visitors locker room before the Lakers’ game against the Cavs, LeBron and Bronny both had photographs printed out and framed waiting for them depicting the 2017 title along with a personalized welcome back message.

HOMECOMING LeBron and Bronny James arrive for the Lakers' matchup with the Cavs 👏 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/T3Ct5QemTE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2026

While the elder James has made multiple trips back to Cleveland after signing with the Lakers, this particular trip could hold more significance in that it’s unclear what his career plans are beyond this season. LeBron opted in to his contract for this year, and is set to hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason. A recent report suggested that the Cavs would be open to James returning next season and finishing his career with the franchise should he choose to continue playing.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, LeBron spent seven seasons with the Cavs before leaving to sign with the Miami Heat in 2010. He would return to the franchise in the summer of 2014, and lead the Cavs to four straight NBA Finals appearances, while engineering a comeback from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Across 11 total seasons and 849 games with the Cavs, James holds averages of 27.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 49.2 percent shooting from the field, 33.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 73.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

James’ time with the Cavs includes 10 NBA All-Star appearances and two MVP Awards, and he was also selected as the 2003-04 NBA Rookie of the Year.