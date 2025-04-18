Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic recently reflected on his memorable return to Dallas, calling it the most special performance of his career. In a sit-down interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews released Friday, Doncic discussed where his standout game against his former team ranks among his all-time performances.

“I’d say top one just cause it was so special, you know, with the fans, with teammates… just being there was something I’d never seen in my life. It was just special, the love between me and the fans,” Doncic said.

Doncic delivered a masterful showing on April 9 as the Lakers defeated the Mavericks in his first game back in Dallas since being traded in February. He finished with 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals while shooting 16-for-28 from the field and seven-for-10 from beyond the arc. He also posted a game-high plus/minus of +26, underscoring his impact throughout the contest.

Luka Doncic tells @malika_andrews about throwing his phone and breaking it when he found out he got traded to the Lakers 😳 “My heart was broken honestly.” 💔 pic.twitter.com/rfsIGlOaBC — ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic calls Dallas return his top performance as Lakers prepare for Timberwolves series

The performance not only marked Doncic's best statistical output in a Lakers uniform but also served as a moment of emotional significance. The Dallas crowd, which once embraced him as the face of the franchise, welcomed him back with open arms, acknowledging his contributions during his seven seasons with the Mavericks.

On the other side of the trade, Anthony Davis, who was sent to Dallas as part of the blockbuster deal, had a more subdued showing in his return matchup. Davis posted 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and one block on five-of-13 shooting from the field.

During the interview, Andrews also asked Doncic about the criticism he faced during his final months with the Mavericks, including commentary on his conditioning.

“I mean it’s painful… depends on how you take it. Mostly came from Dallas so you know, I didn’t want to talk back but I don’t really read that much stuff. I’m just trying to focus on my journey,” Doncic said.

Doncic's focus now shifts to the postseason. The Lakers are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at Crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

As Los Angeles begins their playoff push, Doncic's statement game against Dallas may serve as a springboard for what he hopes will be a deep postseason run in his first year with the Lakers.