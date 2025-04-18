The Western Conference is loaded with intriguing NBA playoffs matchups, but the battle between the No. 3-seeded Los Angeles Lakers and No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves has the makings of a box-office bonanza. LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves lead an LA squad that many consider to be the biggest stumbling block in the Oklahoma City Thunder's path.

NBA icon Magic Johnson echoes that viewpoint, but he is also uneasy about the Lakers' first-round opponent. And there is one specific reason why.

“I’m scared for my Lakers because the game’s most exciting player, superstar Anthony Edwards, is a matchup problem,” Johnson posted on X, two nights before LA hosts Minnesota in Game 1 of the series. The Purple and Gold boast chemistry, momentum and an abundance of star power, but the Wolves' young and extremely hungry cornerstone could be a great equalizer in this forthcoming best-of-seven clash.

Johnson, who won five championships with the Lakers and also served as the franchise's president of basketball operations from 2017-2019, acknowledges what everyone should already know. Edwards is one of the fastest rising talents in the league. Last year, he led the Timberwolves to the conference finals. This season, after being forced to adjust to Karl-Anthony Towns' departure, the 23-year-old evolved as a shooter.

Edwards averaged a career-high 27.6 points while draining 39.5 percent of his 3-point field goal attempts (also a career high). He focused on making himself a complete offensive threat, which could prove useful when facing juggernauts LeBron James and Luka Doncic and the dangerous Austin Reaves. The All-NBA Second-Team selection will need to lean on his teammates, though.

Who will shine in Lakers-Timberwolves matchup?

Magic Johnson thinks both Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo must deliver in order for Minnesota to pull off the upset. He labeled Rui Hachimura as someone who must play at a high level for Los Angeles. Ultimately, the legend picked his beloved Lakers to win the series in six games.

LA is potentially leaving itself vulnerable inside, though, following its latest roster decisions. The team has overcome that concern since trading Anthony Davis, but the playoffs is a different beast. Edwards will not hesitate to attack if he senses a weakness.

The Lakers have earned some trust from their fan base, however. They pose matchup problems in their own right and have the luxury of relying on two magnificent postseason performers. No matter how this showdown shakes out, it should be must-see. Johnson intends to catch every minute of it.

“I will be glued to my TV during this year’s Playoffs and I’ll be at every Lakers vs. Timberwolves game watching three of the NBA’s most exciting players- LeBron James, Luca Doncic, and Anthony Edwards!” he posted. Game 1 tips off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Crypto.com Arena.