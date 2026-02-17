The Los Angeles Lakers are currently gearing up for the unofficial second half of their season following the All-Star game over the weekend. The Lakers are currently in solid position in the Western Conference playoff picture, but are only two games above the play-in line, meaning things could get dicey down the stretch.

Los Angeles had a relatively quiet trade deadline, trading Gabe Vincent to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for sharpshooter Luke Kennard, but not doing much to address their lack of defensive versatility.

Now, some are already looking ahead to the summer, when several three-and-D free agents will be on the market.

“They need to get as many defenders with length that can knock down a shot as possible,” said one Eastern Conference exec, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“Unrestricted free agents who have been discussed internally, sources told ESPN, include Andrew Wiggins and Tari Eason, while Tobias Harris, Quentin Grimes and Dean Wade are other players who fit that profile,” reported McMenamin.

McMenamin also added that “The Lakers also privately discussed restricted free agent Peyton Watson,” of the Denver Nuggets.

At this point, all indications are that the Nuggets plan to bring back Watson following his breakout campaign this season, although the Denver ownership does have a history of letting prized free agents walk out the door due to their unwillingness to go into certain tax aprons.

Last year, the Lakers had a solid two-way player in Dorian Finney-Smith, but he ended up joining the Houston Rockets in free agency over the summer.

Currently, there isn't a single player on the Lakers' roster who is above average on both ends of the floor, and many expect that problem to be exposed come playoff time, as it was last year.

The Lakers' season will continue on Friday evening against the Los Angeles Clippers.