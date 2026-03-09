Although Tremaine Edmunds is gone, the Chicago Bears have retained another linebacker as the ‘legal tampering' window gets underway.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Chicago is bringing back D'Marco Jackson.

“#Bears LB D’Marco Jackson has agreed to terms to go back to Chicago on a 2-year, $7.5M deal with a max value $10.5M, source said,” Rapoport posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Jackson is coming off his first season with the Bears after spending the three previous years with the New Orleans Saints. A fifth-round draft pick in 2022, Jackson was claimed off waivers by Chicago in August and became a surprisingly effective addition to the Bears' defense and special teams unit.

After playing just 73 combined snaps on defense in 2023 and 2024 with New Orleans, Jackson appeared in all but one game for the Bears, playing 261 snaps on defense and 272 snaps on special teams. He recorded a career-high 43 tackles, 2 TFL, one interception, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Jackson made his first start in Week 12 when the Bears played the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a standout performance, tallying 15 tackles and 1 TFL while playing all 72 snaps on defense. He did not come off the field in either of the next two games and similarly started vs. the Cleveland Browns, when he had two pass deflections and an interception. In the Bears' two playoff games, Jackson started once and had 12 tackles, 1 TFL, and a pass deflection.

The Bears, who are coming off an 11-6 season in which they won the NFC North, released Edmunds last week to free $15 million in cap space ahead of the free-agency period. Chicago has been rumored to have been eyeing the Detroit Lions' Alex Anzalone to shore up its linebacking corps.