All signs are pointing to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce returning to play for another season after the rumors went wild last season about him potentially hanging up his jersey. If Kelce does return, there is a chance that he won't be playing for the Chiefs, as Kelce is expected to talk with other teams.

There could be several reasons for this, but one of the main reasons is the lack of cap space from the Chiefs, according to The Athletic.

“The Chiefs have limited salary-cap room this season for free agents like Kelce after signing so many of their players to long-term contracts in recent offseasons,” The Athletic wrote. “That lack of financial flexibility was part of the reason the Chiefs chose to trade cornerback Trent McDuffie — he’s set for a big payday after next season — to the Los Angeles Rams for four draft picks last week.

“Kelce’s contract projection, per The Athletic’s top free-agent list, is one year and $10 million.”

The Chiefs have already made moves to try to lower their cap space, and it looks as if they'll be building mostly through the draft to improve their team after the return they got for McDuffie.

General manager Brett Veach spoke about a potential return from Kelce, and he noted that they were being more patient with him this year, especially since he's a free agent this time.

“We’ve kind of prepared for either scenario (retire or come back),” Veach said. “Coach (Andy Reid) mentioned on Friday he’d had great dialogue with Travis on our end. Myself, (assistant general manager) Chris Shea, Travis’ crew, we’ve had some good dialogue there, and I’m sure we’re going to see him here, along with all the other players’ agents. And we’ll continue that dialogue.”

It will be interesting to see the suitors that Kelce has when free agency opens, and if he'll really decide to move on from the Chiefs after playing his entire career there.