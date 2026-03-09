The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will play on Monday night. Jamal Murray is dealing with an injury concern, however. So, is Murray playing tonight?

Murray suffered a left ankle sprain during the Nuggets 142-103 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday. He is listed on Monday's injury report as a result.

Here's everything we know about Murray's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Thunder.

Jamal Murray's injury status vs. Thunder

Murray is listed as questionable to play in tonight's game.

The Nuggets are sixth in the Western Conference standings with a 39-25 record. Meanwhile, the 50-15 Thunder lead the Western Conference and have the best record in the entire NBA. OKC will give Denver a challenge, but the Nuggets are still capable of pulling off an upset.

Murray's final injury status will be crucial for Denver, though. When it comes to the question of if Jamal Murray is playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is maybe.

Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets have five players listed on the injury report for Monday night's game.

Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain): Questionable

Peyton Watson (right hamstring strain): Out

DaRon Holmes II (G League on assignment): Out

Curtis Jones (G League two-way): Out

KJ Simpson (G League two-way): Out

Thunder's injury report

The Thunder have six players on the injury report.