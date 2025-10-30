Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves continued his breakout stretch with another standout performance on Wednesday night, leading the team to a 116-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. His recent surge not only drew comparisons to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant but also sparked a bold take from former NBA player Chandler Parsons.

During Thursday’s episode of FanDuel’s Run It Back, Parsons said he believes Reaves has become a bigger offensive priority than LeBron James, even once the veteran returns from injury.

“Are they better without LeBron James? No,” Parsons said. “If we’re going to do an order when LeBron James comes back, I think Austin Reaves is the second option even when LeBron James comes back. He’s a 41-year-old man. Again, he’s been great, he’s probably still going to be phenomenal. He’s probably still going to have his nights where he’s insane. But if you're looking at what this kid is doing and what they need on this roster, I think he’s the second option.”

Reaves has emerged as the focal point of the Lakers’ offense with both James and Luka Doncic sidelined. The 27-year-old guard finished Wednesday’s win with 28 points, a career-high 16 assists, two steals, and one rebound while shooting 9-for-24 from the field, 3-for-11 from three-point range, and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line across 40 minutes. His go-ahead floater at the buzzer sealed the victory for Los Angeles.

Chandler Parsons praises Austin Reaves as Lakers lean on him with LeBron James sidelined

Reaves’ performance also earned him a place in rare company. He became the first Laker since Kobe Bryant in 2005 to open a season with five straight 25-point games, marking a historic start that highlights his growing role as the team’s primary scoring and playmaking option.

So far this season, Reaves is averaging 34.2 points, 10 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from three, and 89.7 percent from the free-throw line across five games. His production has been instrumental in keeping the Lakers competitive amid injuries to their stars.

James has yet to make his season debut as he continues to recover from a sciatica injury that has sidelined him since training camp. The Lakers announced prior to the season that the 40-year-old will be reevaluated in three to four weeks as he rehabs nerve irritation in the glute. Doncic, meanwhile, remains out with a left finger sprain and leg contusion but is expected to return in November alongside James.

Under head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers have leaned heavily on Reaves’ shot creation and leadership to maintain offensive rhythm. The team improved to 3-2 on the season following the victory, a testament to their resilience despite missing two All-NBA players.

The Lakers will next face the Memphis Grizzlies (3-2) on Friday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video before returning home Sunday to host the Miami Heat (3-1), who currently lead the league in scoring at 131.5 points per game.