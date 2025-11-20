The Dallas Cowboys could really use a win in Week 12. Dallas is 4-5-1 and on the outskirts of the NFC playoff picture. If they want to beat the Eagles this weekend, they'll need a big game from QB Dak Prescott. One of his former coaches revealed an interesting tidbit about him during a recent interview.

Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. McAfee asked a compelling question about Dak Prescott.

“That was kind of your guys thing, you and Dak. Here we go! That was one of the greatest cadences of all time,” McAfee declared. “Did you come up with that? How did that become the cadence?”

Prescott's ‘here we go' cadence is now one of the most recognizable in the entire NFL.

McCarthy explained that the idea started with feedback from Dallas' offensive linemen about communication.

“That was kind of a group effort,” McCarty replied. “We were having some things we wanted to overcome, communication in the room. The linemen felt they needed a little bigger indicator. So that’s what we came up with.”

They certainly got what they asked for. Prescott's cadence is distinctive and catches everyone's attention, even on the broadcast.

Can Dak Prescott lead Cowboys to a massive win over Eagles in Week 12?

The Cowboys are gearing up for an important matchup against the Eagles on Sunday.

If Dallas can find a way to win, they will gain some significant ground in the NFC playoff picture. However, they'd still be on the outside looking in. But if nothing else, Dallas will want to stick it to Philadelphia just because they are division rivals.

The outcome of the game could easily depend on how well Prescott performs. Philadelphia's defense looks suffocating right now, as they showed when shutting down Detroit on Sunday Night Football last week.

But if Dak can get the Cowboys rolling on offense, they could have a chance against a fractured Eagles offense.

Dallas vs. Philadelphia could end up being one of the chippiest games on the Week 12 slate.

