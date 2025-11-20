In the Bulls' thrilling 122-121 victory over the Trail Blazers, an HBCU star made his debut. Former Winston-Salem State guard Javonte Cooke logged minutes for the Blazers in their bid to score another key victory. He finished the game with four points, one assist, and a steal. The moment, though brief, is huge for both Cooke and HBCU sports as a whole. Cooke is the first HBCU alumnus to touch the NBA hardwood since Robert Covington, and Cooke's talent can surely make him a rotational player for the Blazers as they make a serious playoff push out West.

Cook was a standout for the Winston-Salem State Rams in the CIAA, a blueblood HBCU hoops program. In the 2021-2022 season, he averaged 17.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and nearly 40% shooting from three-point range. A standout moment in his college career was during the CIAA Tournament when he scored a season-high 31 points, propelling WSSU to a decisive victory. Prior to his time at WSSU, Cook played for USC-Aiken and Mars Hill University.

After his time at the college level, Cooke signed with the Iowa Wolves for the 2022-23 season and went on to join the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2023 NBA Summer League. Despite a slow beginning, he concluded the summer league with consecutive double-digit scoring games, highlighted by a team-leading 16 points against the Charlotte Hornets. He then signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the eventual NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder in 2024.

Article Continues Below

Per Yahoo Sports, an Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year agreement with a minimum salary that is not guaranteed. It may also feature an optional bonus of up to $75,000, awarded if a player, after being waived, spends at least 60 days with a team's G League affiliate. Following that, he was signed to a two-way contract by the Portland Trail Blazers.

In a quote obtained by HBCU Gameday, Cook offered simple advice to HBCU players looking to forge the same journey he did.