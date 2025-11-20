The Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills meet to kick off the Week 12 slate on Thursday Night Football. Houston is coming off two straight wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans to improve to 5-5 on the season. They are on the outside looking in, but they have a chance to make the playoffs if they keep finding ways to win.

The Texans have been without Joe Mixon this season, and many are wondering if and when he will return to the field. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that sources told him that Mixon would miss the season.

“Sources: #Texans RB Joe Mixon is not expected to play this season as he deals with a foot injury from the offseason.

Mixon likely remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list through the season. Meanwhile, Houston moves forward with Nick Chubb and Woody Marks.”

Mixon did not appreciate that reporting and then decided to call Rapoport out on it.

Article Continues Below

“Now, I get everyone’s looking for splash news & clickbait… but I’m just curious, Ian how do you know more about me than me? @peterjschaffer get yo mans bro.”

Fantasy managers have kept Mixon on the IR all season, and some may keep him on there or just move on altogether.

If Mixon believes he can come back and play this season, then there is still a chance. However, the Texans have not shown any progress for Mixon to make anyone believe that he is on track to return this season. If the Texans keep winning and improve their chances of making the playoffs, then the chances of him returning could increase.

The Texans will be without CJ Stroud against the Bills tonight. Davis Mills will start once again in hopes of keeping their season alive in a crucial game.