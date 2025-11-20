Tarik Skubal had a big season for the Detroit Tigers this past season, and he proved he was the best pitcher in the AL by winning his second consecutive Cy Young Award. Unfortunately, his name is still being brought up in trade rumors, and Skubal has heard the noise.

Skubal was recently on Foul Territory, and he spoke about the trade rumors, saying that he tries not to worry about them and it doesn't affect what he does on a daily basis.

“The way social media is, it’s hard not to see things about yourself, especially when it’s talking about trades and kind of all those hypotheticals,” Skubal said. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. It’s not gonna impact who I am on a day-to-day basis. It's not going to impact the way I’m gonna work out or the way I’m gonna throw, or prepare to get my body ready to go for another season, so it’s all out of my control.

"It's not like I want to be traded, so it's kind of like, why am I in these conversations?" Tarik Skubal opens up about his name being circulated in trade rumors. pic.twitter.com/CXp6ZyftoE — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 20, 2025

“As a player, you don’t really look at it unless you wanna be traded, but that’s a whole different situation. It’s not like I wanna be traded, so it is kind of like, ‘Why am I in this? Why am I in this conversation to begin with?' But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really impact anything that I’m gonna do a day-to-day, and I try to just stay off of it and not look at it. That’s kind of how I handled it at the trade deadlines in years past, and it seems to work for me.”

The main reason why Skubal is in trade rumors is because he and the Tigers can't seem to get to get a deal done. It was rumored that the Tigers have offered him a contract, but nothing has seemed to catch Skubal and his agent's eye. That means the only thing the Tigers can do is try to get some value from him in a deal, especially since he'll be a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

It seems like Skubal wants to be with the Tigers, and the hope is that they can find a deal that works for him and the team.