The 2025-26 season will be LeBron James' 23rd year in the NBA and his eighth with the Los Angeles Lakers, doubling his time with the Miami Heat and extending one season longer than his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now of course, a statement like this one assumes that LeBron, who turned 40 years old back in December, decides to come back for the 2025-26 season. He's flirted with the idea of retirement before, or at least mentioned it in calculated fashion, but all signs point to the King returning for another season, which would make him the only player in league history who has played 23 or more seasons.

The question then becomes, on what sort of contract is LeBron James returning to the Lakers on next year, because in all likelihood, it won't be on the one year he has remaining on his current deal.

“LeBron will likely opt out of his $50.6 million player option, but he is not expected to leave Los Angeles,” according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. “This has been James' strategy through the years, signing those unique ‘1+1' contracts which give him and the Lakers flexibility to adjust their cap numbers accordingly.”

Now more than ever, giving the Lakers flexibility could come in handy. With Luka Doncic in town, the Lakers must feel like their championship window is open wider than it was prior to the trade for the 26-year-old Slovenian superstar. And with LeBron James still chasing down a 5th and 6th championship ring, you have to imagine he'd be willing to take a financial haircut if he believed it could make the difference between a 2nd round exit and a true chance to get his hands on the Larry O'Brien Trophy again.

“Last offseason, James made it clear to Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office that he would be willing to take a slight pay cut if it meant them targeting impactful talents who could increase the team's championship odds. He will very likely do the same this summer, allowing Los Angeles to add more talent around him and Luka Doncic.”

LA's early February trade for Luka Doncic had seemingly put a pep in the step of LeBron James, who was garnering well-deserved MVP consideration before a groin injury put him on the shelf for nearly two weeks. Before the groin injury, LeBron was averaging 27.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game with 52-36-78 shooting splits in his first 12 games as a teammate of Doncic.